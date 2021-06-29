Alisdair Anderson’s Journey to Nerja for Motor Neurone Disease

Alisdair Anderson is raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease by cycling from Ireland to Nerja in memory of his partner.

The Councillor for Social Services and Sports, Daniel Rivas, and the Councillor for Residents, Javier Rodríguez, held a meeting this morning with Ralph Anderson, father of Alisdair Anderson, who is carrying out a solidarity initiative cycling the distance that separates Dublin and Nerja. The distance is approximately 2,750km and is to raise funds, through the Just Giving platform, for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, aimed at fighting Motor Neuron Diseases.

The councillors have transferred the institutional support to this important initiative with which almost 50,000 euros have been collected so far. Alisdair is scheduled to arrive in our municipality on July 17, where he will be received in Tutti Frutti Plaza.

Alisdair Anderson is carrying out this solidarity action in tribute to his partner, Ruth Staines, with whom he lived in the municipality for five years, working in various establishments in Tutti Frutti Plaza. On April 3, Ruth passed away from the disease, at the age of 31, after being diagnosed in May 2020.

Ralph Anderson has explained that Alisdair’s journey began on May 14 in Dublin, in front of Ruth’s house. From there, his son reached Wexford, southern Ireland, where he crossed by ferry to Wales, continuing the journey through the United Kingdom until he crossed the English Channel. He has travelled through France to the Pyrenees, and is currently in Spain, travelling towards Nerja along the Mediterranean coast.

Alisdair reports daily on the progress of the trip through the Instagram account @Dublin2Spain.

