Trump Hints At 2024 Comeback

Former US president Donald Trump has hinted at a 2024 comeback.

In his first campaign rally ahead of the America’s 2022 midterm elections, former president Donald Trump made fun of “woke” military generals, critical race theory, and warned that President Joe Biden is ” destroying our nation right before our very own eyes.”

According to Trump, the Department of Defence has “weak and ineffective leaders” who are pursuing a “woke” agenda.

“The Biden administration issued new rules pushing twisted critical race theory into classrooms across the nation, and also into our military. Our generals and our admirals are now focused more on this nonsense than they are on our enemies,” he said.

“We won the election twice. And it’s possible we’ll have to win it a third time,” he added.

Speaking in Ohio to support Max Miller, a former Trump aide who is challenging Republican incumbent Anthony Gonzalez in Ohio’s 16th district, Trump said, “After just five months the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe. Crime is surging, murders are soaring, police departments are being gutted, illegal aliens are overrunning our borders. Joe Biden is destroying our nation right before our very own eyes.”

Later this week, Trump is scheduled to visit the Mexico border where he is expected to criticise Biden’s handling of immigration. On July 3 he will hold another rally in Florida.

On Saturday June 26, Trump joined Rumble, a Canadian video platform. Last month, he was banned from Facebook for a further three years.

