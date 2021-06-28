Torremolinos Condemns Homophobic Graffiti on Billboards

THE mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, has condemned “the homophobic graffiti that appeared on various billboards in the city on the LGTBI Pride Day that is celebrated on June 28”. The damaged posters reflected “images of people that we have wanted to put in a value for their claim together with groups of the city. Despite whoever it may be, we are not going to take a step back,” said the councillor.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, Ortiz recalled that “Torremolinos is a beacon of freedom and refuge for many people who have had a hard time due to their sexual orientation. We are diverse and we are proud to be leaders in the fight to achieve rights for everyone. This attack on our identity is something that does not represent Torremolinos, but that is present in society and we have to eradicate it”.

He also assured that “the billboards that have been damaged by these hateful graffiti will be repaired and cleaned so that they look with the pride they deserve because this city is and will be an example of coexistence, respect, and diversity. We work every day with LGTBI groups to make visible, educate and project values ​​that are more necessary than ever. We are not going to stop, they are not going to stop us. ”

The Councillor for Equality, Carmen García, recalled that “the photographs that are distributed in various parts of the city are part of the campaign carried out by the Torremolinos City Council with Diversport. Another collaboration that reflects the unity between local and collective administration with which to build muscle in this demand and fight that is so necessary”.