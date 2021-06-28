Simon Cowell Thinks One Direction Should Reunite

Simon Cowell thinks he can persuade One Direction to reunite if only he could get the five original members in a room together. “They should do it, definitely. I would love it to happen,” he said.

Cowell created the boy band on The X Factor 11 years ago but Zayn Malik quit the band at the beginning of their 2015 world tour. Other band members include Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

Speaking to The Mirror, Cowell said, “I think it will happen. If they got together, whether it’s making records again or touring, it would be the most amazing thing.”

But he admitted he does not know which band member is the most reluctant to re-form.

“I don’t know, to be honest. If I could get into a room with them and just say, ‘You know what, whether it’s six months or something, I think you’d have such a great time’ – maybe I could persuade them,” Cowell said.

“But I think they should do it, definitely. I would love it to happen. And the fans, of course, would love it,” he added.

