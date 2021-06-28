Pressure Mounts On Deputy Mayor Of Almonte To Resign

The Deputy Mayor of Almonte is under pressure to resign as he has been prosecuted for environmental damage, trespass and making false statements. He could face up to four years in prison.

The PSOE deputy mayor of Almonte, Jose Miguel Espina Bejarano, has refused to resign after he was charged with causing environmental damage, trespass and making false statements when he allowed a path to be built in the Medano del Asperillo in the Donana National Park.

The opposition Partido Popular (PP) have called for his immediate resignation given the seriousness of the alleged crimes.

“Without question, Jose Miguel Espina Bejarano must immediately tender his resignation,” the party said in a statement adding that they had been expecting him to resign on June 24.

The PP added that the PSOE’s own code of ethics obliged Espina Bejerano to resign.

The case against the deputy mayor was opened on June 23. Espina Bejerano and two businessmen are accused of causing damage to the Asperillo dune on the Huelvan cost in order to create access to the beach for a local horse-riding company.

