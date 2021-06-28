Latino Gang Members Arrested for Attacking Young People with Machetes

NATIONAL Police officers have arrested six individuals for attacking a group of young people with machetes in the Usera district of Madrid, resulting in a serious minor who was in an induced coma for several days, the Higher Police Headquarters of Madrid reported in a press release.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, during the operation, four searches were carried out at homes in Madrid and Cuenca, where weapons, telephones, and other effects related to the gang were seized. Members of the gang have been arrested as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of attempted homicide, robbery with violence, and criminal organization.

The events occurred on the night of April 26, when a group of young people who were playing cards in a park next to Calle San Ruperto was attacked by several individuals carrying machetes and other bladed weapons. During the confrontation, the victims tried to flee, being hit by two young men. One of them, a minor, after falling to the ground, was attacked with machetes that caused him serious injuries and kept him in a coma for several days, leaving him with life-long injuries.

As a result of the investigations carried out, the officers identified the alleged perpetrators of the attack, some of them being members of the “Dominican Don’t Play” gang, in which they held prominent positions. For all these reasons, six young people have been arrested, two of them of legal age who have come to the disposal of the judicial authority and another four, minors, of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, as allegedly responsible for the crimes of attempted homicide, robbery with violence and criminal organization.