Germany In Discussions To Classify UK As “Country Of Concern”, Banning Brits From EU Holidays.

Germany is reportedly in discussions in an attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had the full regime of the coronavirus vaccine.

It is claimed that the UK is being penalised for its advanced ability to spot new mutations of the virus mutation.

Holidaymakers have been frantically rushing to book trips to destinations added to the Government’s quarantine-free list after 14 countries and territories, including Spain’s Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira, moved to the green list and watch list on Thursday, June 24.

Government Ministers have announced plans to scrap the 10-day isolation rule for return from amber list countries by the end of this summer – for Brits who are fully vaccinated.

A number of popular hotspots such as France, Greece, Italy and mainland Spain remain on amber, meaning travellers returning to the UK from those locations must still self-isolate at home for 10 days.

However, as the Delta variant continues to spread, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is said to want to classify Britain as a “country of concern”.

Senior European and national officials on the EU’s integrated political crisis response committee are set to discuss the issue. According to an article in The Times, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal intend to resist the plans.

Brits travelling to Germany are currently required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

British travellers to Portugal who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus must quarantine for 14 days on arrival from today, Monday, June 28.

