Cook In Albacete Chinese Restaurant Stabs The Three Owners

National Police officers in Albacete capital, on Saturday 26, arrested the cook of the “Casa de Oro II” Chinese restaurant where he worked, after he had stabbed all three owners of the premises.

“Casa de Oro II” is located at the confluence of Calle Isabel la Católica, and Calle San Sebastián, and the incident occurred last Saturday evening in front of a restaurant full of customers, when the cook exited from the kitchen with a large knife and proceeded to attack the three owners, with whom he had reportedly been having disagreements for over a long period of time.

According to a statement from the National Police, one of the owners was able to make it to the outside of the restaurant – with the knife still stuck in his abdomen – to ask for help.

With the incident happening in full view of all the restaurant’s customers there was obviously a lot of panic, but several patrols of the Albacete National Police were quickly on the scene, and the situation was relaxed, with the cook being detained by the officers without any resistance to arrest.

All three owners were transferred to the General University Hospital of Albacete, the most seriously injured, a 30-year-old man, taken in a mobile ICU, while the other two were taken in Local Police vehicles, while the cook was taken into custody and will appear before a judge to be sentenced, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

