Brits and Italians Compensate For Canary Islands’ Population Decline

The Canary Islands have experienced an increase in population despite the fact that they have registered more deaths than births, with a 0.33 per cent increase in inhabitants thanks to the arrival of immigrants from other countries, mainly Brits and Italians.

The Canary Islands began 2021 with 2.24 million inhabitants, an increase of 7,501 people compared to January 1, 2020, thanks to new residents arriving from abroad, which have offset the fact that the islands have more deaths than births, ABC reported.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, in 2020 3,274 more people died in the Canary Islands than were born.

That figure is however offset by arrivals including 2,079 Brits; 1,517 Italians; 1,106 Spaniards returning from abroad; 896 Germans; 719 Colombians; 517 Venezuelans and 434 Moroccans.

In 2020 the Islands’ population increased by 0.33 per cent, one of the largest increases after the Balearic Islands with 0.72 per cent and Murcia with 0.55 per cent and well above the national average increase of 0.13 per cent.

