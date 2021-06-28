Spain To Only Allow In Brits Who Are Fully Vaccinated Or Pass Negative ‘Gold Standard’ Pcr Test.

Spain has announced in the last few moments (12:03, Monday, June 28) that it will only let in British holidaymakers who are fully vaccinated or can present proof of a negative ‘Gold Standard’ PCR test.

The shock move comes just days after the UK government announced it was putting the Balearic Islands on the green list – and literally, just hours after Portugal said it would only let in fully-vaccinated Brit tourists from today.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez made the announcement, saying the UK’s Covid figures were “worrying” because the accumulated 14-day rate was “well above 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.”

Spain opened up to British tourists at the end of May, this is despite France and Germany unveiling tougher rules with Germany today seeking to ban brits altogether due to concern over the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

At the time Spanish Mr Sanchez extended his own personal invite to holidaymakers from the UK by announcing in English they could return with no Covid tests or vaccine requirements.

The news comes as a savage blow to Spain’s beleaguered tourist industry that was just witnessing the green shoots of recovery.

Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his newly appointed health secretary, Sajid Javid have yet to respond to the announcement. Javid made his first speech in the commons as Health Secretary today, Monday, June 28, announcing a further delay in the UK’s lockdown.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.