Urban Improvements In Swimming Pools, Basements, Boundaries And Terraces

Improvements in urban conditions come into force after the publication of their announcement in the Official Gazette of the Province of Malaga.

The Nerja Councillor for Urban Planning, Nieves Atencia, informs that “the modifications introduced in the documentation of the General Urban Planning Plan of Nerja, finally approved in the last plenary session in April, have come into force.”

The councillor has detailed that “on the one hand, the new regulation eliminates the maximum limit for the construction of underground floors or basements, so that from now on they can be built on the entire plot, being able to be attached to the boundary. In the case of the first floor, it will be allowed to be attached to the lateral boundaries as long as there are dividing walls on them or the dividing wall is constituted”.

In the case of the construction of swimming pools in the urban area, Atencia explains that the limitation that prevented its location within a meter and a half of boundaries has been modified, so now, in those areas of urban or developable land in which the building ordinance allows, swimming pools may be built without such limitation.

“The new regulations also include the possibility of installing shading elements on terraces to give the space greater utility, without bearing capacity and covers that must be made of fabric, such as pergolas. They must not be visible from the public thoroughfare and present a minimum setback of three meters from the façade line and a maximum height of two and a half meters”, the councillor concluded.

