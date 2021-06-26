Petition For Jeff Bezos Stay In Space Has More Than 110,000 Signatures

AN online petition to keep one of the world’s richest men, Jeff Bezos, in space is gaining momentum.

CEO and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos is due to embark on a short journey into outer space in around a month, however, an online petition to keep him floating in space instead of coming back to Earth is racking up thousands of signatures, according to The Wrap.

Over 10,000 people around the world have already signed the change.org petition titled “Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth,” an activism platform that urges people to write descriptions when they sign a petition.

Some of the descriptions read: “Billionaires should not exist… on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.”

Another signee questioned: “I cannot imagine a more despicable person. I also feel like him having all of outer space to himself would be his dream come true. Aren’t there loads of alien species he could subjugate, now that he’s done doing that to us?”

“Any man who allows his workers to pee in bottles does not deserve to live on this earth,” a signee named Mbone Elango noted, making reference to Amazon’s recent apology for denying reports that some of its delivery drivers aren’t allowed proper breaks and are forced to urinate in plastic bottles while working deliveries.

Bezos will be stepping down as Amazon CEO on July 5. The tech giant made the announcement on Wednesday, June 2, at the annual shareholder meeting. Andy Jassy, an Amazon executive who also runs the company’s cloud business, will be taking the chief executive title.

Bezos said: “We chose that date because it’s sentimental for me — the day Amazon was incorporated in 1994, exactly 27 years ago.”

