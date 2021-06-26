Megayacht Port In La Línea Gran Marina Del Estrecho In Cadiz Will Be Open In 2023.

The Megayacht Port project, Gran Marina del Estrecho, that was designed in order to revitalise La Línea tourism in the province of Spain’s Cadiz, and has been in the making for 10 years, will be a reality in around two years, according to the developers.

The contract for the start of the maritime work was signed on May 14 and currently, the signing of the restatement and start of the works with the construction company, Sacyr, and the Bahía de Algeciras Port Authority is pending but is expected to be carried out and finalised shortly.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The port area project, which is hoped will bring a massive social and economic boost to the deprived area of La linea, will have two docks sheltered from the San Felipe dam. One that will have 80 berths for megayachts up to 100 meters in length and another with two berths for mid-sized cruisers, up to 190 or 200 meters in length, seeking different ports and new destinations.

On land, there will be an area of ​​11,000 square meters allocated for serving boats, passengers and crews, and space for leisure activities and catering establishments.

The project has been in the works for 10 years, the last ones focused on obtaining the necessary financing (the investment required will be around €50 million). After some delays in the scheduled date for the start of its construction, the APBA first approved the project in April 2020-, the deadline for completion and start-up of Gran Marina del Estrecho is estimated at around 24 months. It is expected that the project will create 40 jobs directly and 300 indirectly.

Gran Marina del Estrecho describes the new port project as ” one of the most modern marinas in the Mediterranean and an exceptional base for megayachts of large lengths. It will become a reference destination for docking in the Strait of Gibraltar, with first-class services “.

“It will have high-quality facilities for owners, captains and crews who will be able to enjoy all the comfort and entertainment safely and enjoy the advantages offered by the Campo de Gibraltar area. Its location is strategic, located in the Bay from Algeciras, crossing the strait, and the environment is incredible: climate, culture, gastronomy, services, beaches, golf, water sports, nature, international airport … “, indicates the project website.

“With an investment of more than 50 million euros, the construction of Gran Marina del Estrecho is already a reality, and it is expected to be operational in 2023. The new megayacht marina will have 80 moorings between 30 and 100 meters in length. length and 2 moorings for cruises, distributed in two different docks “, indicates the cover of the page of Gran Marina del Estrecho.

The port, located in the Poniente de La Línea area, is very close to the Gibraltar cruise terminal, where each year some 170,000 tourists travel on these ships through the Mediterranean.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.