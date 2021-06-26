Matt Hancock Facing The Sack For ‘Breaking The Law’ As Both His Wife And Mistress Move Out.

Public reaction is likely to determine the Health Secretary’s fate after photos emerged of his embrace’s with aide Gina Coladangelo, as Tories urge Boris Johnson to act and fire the minister.

Matt Hancock is facing calls to resign after being accused of having an affair with an adviser to his department. It was The Sun that published pictures of the married health secretary appearing to kiss his close friend Gina Coladangelo.

The images apparently captured from CCTV footage, were taken on 6 May at the headquarters of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the newspaper adds.

Hancock has apologised, saying: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry.”

But he has refused to quit, saying: “I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Calls for Matt Hancock to resign intensified after a snap poll by Savanta ComRes found that a clear majority of 58 per cent – including 46 per cent of Tory supporters – thought he should step aside, against just 25 per cent who said he should not.

The Labour Party has called for an investigation into the health secretary’s lockdown-breaching relationship with an aide, with deputy leader Angela Rayner saying in a letter to Boris Johnson that the senior minister had “failed to declare that he was engaged in a relationship with someone who he personally appointed at taxpayers’ expense to serve as an adviser”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said on Twitter: “The reason Matt Hancock should resign is that he is a terrible Health Secretary, not because of his private life.”

Labour has said ministers are “entitled to a private life”, but added: “However, when taxpayers’ money is involved or jobs are being offered to close friends who are in a personal relationship with a minister, then that needs to be looked into

The scandal has left Hancock open to accusations of hypocrisy as Hancock last year said a government adviser who broke lockdown rules to have an affair should resign.

In May 2020, the health secretary claimed to have been left “speechless” when a high-profile government pandemic adviser, Professor Neil Ferguson, was found to have broken lockdown rules by arranging visits from his lover last year.

Hancock criticised Prof Ferguson’s “extraordinary” behaviour and said it had been right for him to quit his role on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

On Friday, June 25, it was alleged that Hancock had engaged in a “steamy clinch” with aide Gina Coladangelo, and that the pair had been conducting an affair while working together at Whitehall.

The pictures of Hancock apparently embracing Coladangelo were taken on 6 May when social distancing in workplaces was mandatory – and two weeks before the ban on hugging between people from different households was lifted.

