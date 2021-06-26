Many In Spain Are Still Choosing To Wear Masks

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Many In Spain Are Still Choosing To Wear Masks
Many In Spain Are Still Choosing To Wear Masks. credit: twitter

TODAY, June 26, sees the end of having to wear masks outdoors, but many are still choosing to wear their face coverings.

Spain is now beginning to come out of a year-long health crises nightmare, with easing of restrictions and, most recently, there is no longer the need to wear masks in outdoor spaces. However, on the streets of places such as Malaga and Fuengirola, many people can still be seen wearing face coverings.

At one point, it looked as though we could be wearing masks for years to come and that we may have seen life as we knew it gone forever. It is no surprise that many people feel as though they are forgetting something when they leave the house or walk in the streets, considering it has been over a year since governments all over the world imposed laws on wearing masks.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Many people think it is better to still be cautious, particularly with Juan Marin, Vice President of the Junta de Andalucia, stating that although the use of masks is no longer mandatory: “We will continue to recommend masks until the health situation improves further.”

Despite the weather in the south of Spain almost reaching 30 degrees today, an EWN reader said she was: “surprised and shocked” that on her walk through Fuengirola and along the beach today “most people were still wearing masks. In fact, more people were wearing them than not!”

Another EWN reader, Greg, said that he has been waiting for this day to come since the restrictions were put into place: “I know it was against the rules but I wore the mask as little as possible, particularly outdoors, and I didn’t really believe the need for them in the first place. Still, it is great news that it is now no longer mandatory to wear them and that we will no longer have the fear of fines or police presence imposing that law.”


20 Minutos reports that Nuria Salinas, a Murcia business advisor who was looking forward to getting back to wearing her lipstick this weekend said: “Out of every 10 people that I have come across, only two were without a mask.”

Of course, it is all a matter of personal choice and some people would prefer to be more cautious, particularly with the new variant.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here