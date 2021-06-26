Many In Spain Are Still Choosing To Wear Masks

TODAY, June 26, sees the end of having to wear masks outdoors, but many are still choosing to wear their face coverings.

Spain is now beginning to come out of a year-long health crises nightmare, with easing of restrictions and, most recently, there is no longer the need to wear masks in outdoor spaces. However, on the streets of places such as Malaga and Fuengirola, many people can still be seen wearing face coverings.

At one point, it looked as though we could be wearing masks for years to come and that we may have seen life as we knew it gone forever. It is no surprise that many people feel as though they are forgetting something when they leave the house or walk in the streets, considering it has been over a year since governments all over the world imposed laws on wearing masks.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Many people think it is better to still be cautious, particularly with Juan Marin, Vice President of the Junta de Andalucia, stating that although the use of masks is no longer mandatory: “We will continue to recommend masks until the health situation improves further.”

Despite the weather in the south of Spain almost reaching 30 degrees today, an EWN reader said she was: “surprised and shocked” that on her walk through Fuengirola and along the beach today “most people were still wearing masks. In fact, more people were wearing them than not!”

Another EWN reader, Greg, said that he has been waiting for this day to come since the restrictions were put into place: “I know it was against the rules but I wore the mask as little as possible, particularly outdoors, and I didn’t really believe the need for them in the first place. Still, it is great news that it is now no longer mandatory to wear them and that we will no longer have the fear of fines or police presence imposing that law.”

20 Minutos reports that Nuria Salinas, a Murcia business advisor who was looking forward to getting back to wearing her lipstick this weekend said: “Out of every 10 people that I have come across, only two were without a mask.”

Of course, it is all a matter of personal choice and some people would prefer to be more cautious, particularly with the new variant.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.