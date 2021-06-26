Casting call for extras

GERMAN FILM: On location in Almeria next month Photo credit: Pexels

A GERMAN production company is looking for extras for a forthcoming film, 1000 Zeilen (1,000 Lines).

Despite choosing Almeria and Cadiz as locations, the movie – a satire based on the 2018 fake news scandal involving a Der Spiegel journalist – is set on the frontier between Mexico and the US.

Modexpor, a Malaga-based agency, sent out a call for over-16s of both sexes “from Latin American countries like Mexico, Peru, Venezuela or Ecuador.”

There will be no auditions, Modexpor said, and aspirants should instead apply via the www.modexpor.com website.

As well as being free between July 19 and July 23, applicants need an up-to-date identity document enabling them to work and should live in Almeria province.


