Movistar Leaves Thousands Without Service

TODAY, June 25, telecommunications service Movistar left thousands without service for over three hours.

Movistar has since re-established its services, but not before angry business customers took to Twitter to complain to the company after leaving them “hanging” with no service for over three hours. The cut affected users in the business area, Malaga Hoy reports.

Sources from Telefónica have reported that the mobile phone service was affected since noon by a general breakdown that affected the corporate line, meaning its customers in the business area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At around 12:30pm today the fault was detected, and was restored around 3:50pm, operator sources said. The sources also specified that not all of their business customers were affected during more than those 3 hours due to the failure being repaired in blocks.

The issue did not affect services for individuals and Movistar has not disclosed the number of users that were affected. The company stated that the origin of the failure was caused by the operator’s 4G service.

The news comes not long after Movistar, Vodafone and Orange raised the price of some of their mobile and Internet rates this summer. Several of the main telephone operators in Spain have announced an increase in some of their rates in the coming months. Specifically, Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Euskaltel, R and Telecable will modify their prices this summer.

Movistar was ahead of the pack and did the same last April. Their Fusion rates rose by €3, although they added the novelty that new customers who signed up with a change over package also received a new mobile phone – however, it was not always gifted, as according to the Organisation for Consumers (OCU) you can pay approximately 30 per cent more than if you buy it on the market.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.