Jet2.Com And Jet2holidays Bookings ‘Through The Roof’ For Green List Destinations.

Jet2holidays and Jet2.com have reported a “huge surge” in bookings to the Balearic Islands, Malta and Madeira after they were added to the government’s green list for travel.

Package Holidays and flights are available from July 1, and more than 70 extra departures to Malta and Madeira have already been added. The sister brands said customers responded to the update by “flocking to book July and August holidays”.

Bookings for Malta and Madeira also jumped by almost 1,500% as customers take the chance to finally book and enjoy their much-needed holidays.

In response, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have put more than 70 additional flights on sale to Malta and Madeira with immediate effect, representing thousands of extra seats on sale in July and August. This includes adding a new route to Malta from London Stansted for Summer 21 (further details below).

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays to these destinations, customers can get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays win high-profile accolades before and during the pandemic, such as Which? Recommended Provider and TripAdvisor’s Best Airline – UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, which saw the airline win five accolades at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines; or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers and ATOL protection with the UK’s second-largest tour operator, Jet2holidays. As well as a choice of thousands of 2-5 star hotels, customers can take advantage of millions of Free Child Places which are available this summer.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are pleased that the UK Government has followed the science and put a number of popular destinations onto the Green List, although by looking at the data we firmly believe that more destinations should have been added. This is a missed opportunity, and we once again ask the Government to share the parameters with us so that we can understand their decision-making when it comes to international travel.

He added: “We knew there was a lot of pent up demand out there but the response from our customers has been truly incredible. Bookings to Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Malta and Madeira have gone through the roof, which shows just how much UK holidaymakers want to get away. We have already added more flights in response to that demand, and we are geared up and ready to restart flights and holidays on 1st July.”

