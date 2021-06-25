A Man Dies After 1,000 Kilos Of Plastic Fell On Him In El Ejido

A man died today, June 25, after 1,000 kilos of plastic fell on him at work.

A MAN, of whom no further information has been disclosed, died today, June 25, after 1,000 kilos of plastic fell on him in the Almeria town of El Ejido, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia and Junta de Andalucia.

Minutes before 1pm, telephone 112 received a call for help that warned that 1,000 kilos of plastic had fallen on a worker in a company located on the Guardia Viejas highway, at kilometre 3.

The coordinating centre quickly mobilised the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and the Guardia Civil.

The emergency operatives arrived at the scene to find that the victim was unconscious and without a pulse, for which they proceeded to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques.

EPES sources have specified that, finally, the patient died after receiving assistance from the medical team of the mobile ICU displaced to the location.

112 has reported the event to the Labour Inspectorate and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks.

