The heat is coming and you have to be careful with heatstroke in your dog

IF a pet’s body temperature exceeds 39.5°C, it is considered abnormal or hyperthermic.

The most common cause of heatstroke is leaving a dog in a car or a closed room with inadequate ventilation, no access to shade or water, excessive or vigorous exercise on a hot day. Brachycephalic breeds (flat-faced dogs such as French and English bulldogs, pugs and boxers) are at greater risk.

Dogs cannot control their body temperature by sweating as humans do since they only have a relatively small number of sweat glands located in their footpads. Their primary way of regulating body temperature is by panting. The first sign to appear is panting. The heart rate increases and if heatstroke progresses, confusion or disorientation, bright red gums vomiting or diarrhoea. Finally collapse, seizures and coma can occur.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Heatstroke is an immediate medical emergency and you must go to your vet as soon as possible. Controlled reduction of body temperature is a priority.

In Costablanca Norte:

Anicura Marina Baixa Hospital Veterinario

www.veterinariamarinabaixa.com

In Costablanca Sur:

Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen de Levante

www.resonanciaveterinaria.es