Prison In Spain Where John McAfee Was Found Dead Serves ‘Stale Bread And Cold Hot Dogs’.

The prison in Spain where John McAfee was found dead in a suspected suicide apparently serves ‘stale bread and cold hot dogs’ according to the now deceased software pioneer.

McAfee was discovered dead in his cell in the Barcelona Sant Esteve Sesrovires prison on Wednesday June 23, and it appears that he committed suicide. According to local media reports in May two inmates killed themselves at the prison. McAfee’s cause of death is under investigation but is possibly a suicide.

McAfee had entered the prison in October after he had been caught out at Barcelona airport. He had been wanted by US authorities for tax evasion when he was stopped in Spain’s Barcelona. McAfee died on the day that he was due to be extradited to the US and had been on the run since 2019.

The prison has also housed other well-known felons including a former Barcelona official. When speaking of the prison McAfee had considered it to be ‘the Hilton’ in comparison to prisons in the United States, but he still managed to complain about the food that the prison served.

According to El Diario, last November, shortly after McAfee’s arrest he compared the Spanish prison to a five-star hotel in a letter to his wife.

He wrote: ‘Life in Spanish prisons is like the Hilton compared to the abject surrealism and dehumanization of American prisons,

‘Here I am treated as a human being instead of a number.’

After his initial arrest McAfee had been held at the Brians I prison complex but was later transferred to Brians 2, where he was at the time of his death on Wednesday June 23.