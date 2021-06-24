Government Extends Medical Care to Spanish Workers in Gibraltar

THE Government has approved this Tuesday, June 22, to extend access to health care for cross-border workers employed in Gibraltar and residing in Spain for a further four months until October 31. The Council of Ministers has also extended until the same date the recognition of driving licenses for British people who use vehicles in Spain.

These three adaptation measures to “Brexit” have been extended so that they do not affect Spanish and British citizens until the agreements with the United Kingdom on these matters are closed after their departure from the EU, reports the Ministry of Affairs Foreign in a statement. In medical matters, Spain may continue to invoice the costs of the assistance provided, charged to Gibraltar, to cross-border employees who reside in Spain and work in the British colony.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the president of Campo de Gibraltar, Juan Lozano, has shown his “satisfaction and gratitude” for the announced extension of access to healthcare for cross-border workers employed in Gibraltar and residing in Spain, along with other measures such as the recognition of driving licenses for British people who use vehicles in Spain, as well as the approval of degrees from universities and higher education centres and other studies.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Lozano stated “The correct decisions adopted by the Government of Spain mean that people, the central axis of the actions carried out by the Commonwealth, continue to occupy the priority position, regardless of their nationality, so that citizens, Spanish and British, are not affected in this negotiation period in which we are currently immersed”.

For all these reasons, the president highlights “the involvement and firm commitment made by the Government of Spain to the Campo de Gibraltar and its citizens, a commitment that continues to materialize with each of the actions promoted and approved by the executive chaired by Pedro Sánchez”.