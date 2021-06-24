EE Joins O2 And Brings Back EU Roaming Charges For Millions Of Customers.
EE are set to join O2 and bring back roaming charges for millions of customers when they use their phone in the EU.
Three have revealed that they will halve the free data allowances for customers travelling abroad, and yesterday O2 revealed that they will be bringing in roaming charges for their customers.
The new EE charges will not come in until January next year when they will bring in a £2 a day flat fee. This fee will apply when visiting 47 destinations in Europe. The fee will cover data, text allowances and minutes too, according to the contract that the customer is on.
EE will apply this fee to anyone joining the network from July 7, and they will also hit existing customers with it who upgrade after July 7.
Customers will then be hit with the new fees from January 2022. The following destinations are included as part of the new fee, according to The Sun.
- Austria
- Azores
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus*
- Czech Republic
- Canary Islands
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- Guyana
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guernsey
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Italy
- Jersey
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madeira
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mayotte
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal (including Madeira)
- Reunion Islands
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saint Martin (French)
- Saint Barthelemy
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain (including Canary Islands)
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Vatican City (Italy).
EE’s charging zone for Europe does not cover Turkey and Northern Cyprus when connected to a Turkish network, so additional fees will be chargeable for calls. This also applies to Andorra.
An EE spokesperson commented on the new changes and said: “Customers travelling abroad for longer will be able to use a 30-day Roam Abroad Pass.
“Essential plan customers will be able to take the Pass for £10, while Smart or Full Works plans customers are able to include the same pass as part of their plan.”
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.