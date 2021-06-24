EE Joins O2 And Brings Back EU Roaming Charges For Millions Of Customers.

EE are set to join O2 and bring back roaming charges for millions of customers when they use their phone in the EU.

Three have revealed that they will halve the free data allowances for customers travelling abroad, and yesterday O2 revealed that they will be bringing in roaming charges for their customers.

The new EE charges will not come in until January next year when they will bring in a £2 a day flat fee. This fee will apply when visiting 47 destinations in Europe. The fee will cover data, text allowances and minutes too, according to the contract that the customer is on.

EE will apply this fee to anyone joining the network from July 7, and they will also hit existing customers with it who upgrade after July 7.

Customers will then be hit with the new fees from January 2022. The following destinations are included as part of the new fee, according to The Sun.

Austria

Azores

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus*

Czech Republic

Canary Islands

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

Guyana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guernsey

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Jersey

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madeira

Malta

Martinique

Mayotte

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal (including Madeira)

Reunion Islands

Romania

San Marino

Saint Martin (French)

Saint Barthelemy

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain (including Canary Islands)

Sweden

Switzerland

Vatican City (Italy).

EE’s charging zone for Europe does not cover Turkey and Northern Cyprus when connected to a Turkish network, so additional fees will be chargeable for calls. This also applies to Andorra.

An EE spokesperson commented on the new changes and said: “Customers travelling abroad for longer will be able to use a 30-day Roam Abroad Pass.

“Essential plan customers will be able to take the Pass for £10, while Smart or Full Works plans customers are able to include the same pass as part of their plan.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.