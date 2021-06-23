EU PLOT To Ban Broadcast Of British-Made Television Shows And Films in European States



A memo, seen by the Express, that was sent to member states by the EU Commission on Monday 21, reportedly complained about the ‘disproportionate’ amount of British-made films and television shows screened in Europe by major streaming platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Brussels‘ eurocrats stated that they wanted British content replaced by that produced by EU member states, citing smaller countries like Latvia and Cyprus, with officials claiming that allowing British-produced material to be screened presents a threat to the “promotion of European works and cultural diversity” within the bloc.

EU rules regarding airtime state that 30 per cent of content on streaming platforms must be European-made, while terrestrial content must be a majority of European-made.

Currently, the UK’s sale of international television programming and film rights in Europe is worth around £1.4billion (€1.63billion), with the content allowed to be sold in Europe as it is classed as ‘European works’ thanks to a cross-border treaty, a deal that has clearly upset many of the EU states who now see this as a way to get the ‘European works’ treaty redefined, and get British content removed from European screens.

The Express has reported that sources claim once France takes over the rotating presidency of the bloc in January then will try to push these reforms through, which means that if this EU plot to ban British content happens, then viewers living in EU countries may no longer be able to watch their favourite series on streaming platforms.

“Do we really want a Europe where the EU dictates what citizens watch on TV?”, one diplomat reportedly told the Express, “Apparently the Kremlin is a source of inspiration for dealing with the media”.

Nigel Farage , the leading Brexiteer and broadcaster told Express.co.uk. “This sums up the small-minded, protectionist club the European Union is. They now even want to censor content their citizens can view – thank god we’ve left!”.

Charlie Weimers, the Swedish MEP added, “What viewers will choose French ‘humour’ over British classics such as Monty Python, Fawlty Towers, Blackadder and Yes, Minister? The EU can force the companies to list the films, but not force the consumers to watch”.

