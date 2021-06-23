Andalucia Gains 1,648 Foreign Contributors to Social Security in May

SOCIAL Security gained 1,648 foreign contributors in Andalucia last May, 0.58% more than in April, below the average growth of 2.7%, as reported on Tuesday, June 22, by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, compared with May 2020, Social Security grew by 27,300 foreign affiliates in the Andalucian community, 10.57%, in this case above the national average of 7.9%. Therefore, at the end of the fifth month of the year, the number of immigrants contributing to the region stood at 285,591.

By provinces, Huelva lost 3.72% of immigrant workers registered in the system compared to April; Jaen, 2.19% and Almeria 1.56%. On the contrary, it increased in Cordoba with 15.93%; Cadiz with 4.15%; Granada with 3.52%; Sevilla with 2.96%; and Malaga with 2.79%.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As for Spain, Social Security gained an average of 57,906 foreign affiliates in May an increase of 2.7%, which closed the fourth month of the year with 2,169,326 immigrant workers registered in the system, as reported this Tuesday, June 22, by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations.

This rebound in foreign contributors registered in May is the fourth consecutive after those achieved in February, March and April, when the system added 9,300, 18,262 and 39,161 new immigrants, respectively. Of all foreign workers, 1,386,793 came from non-EU countries (63.9%) and the remaining 782,533 from EU countries (36.07%). The largest groups of foreign contributors are those from Romania (339,884), Morocco (281,773), Italy (129,536) and China (101,073).

The average contribution of foreigners to the General Regime rose by 3.1% in May compared to the previous month, the sectors that gained the most affiliates were hospitality (+ 7.1%) and agriculture (+ 7.9%). The growth of foreign contributors in the Special Agrarian System also stands out, with a percentage advance of 6.6% compared to April.