Man Punches Partner’s Tooth Out In Malaga

A woman suffered a fractured tooth after her partner attacked her in front of their young child.

THE incident occurred after midnight a few weeks ago in Malaga, causing neighbours to alert the police after hearing a woman crying for help. Her partner had allegedly punched her in the mouth and on the head, causing her tooth to fracture, as well as hitting her on the arm. The attack occurred while the victim’s six-year-old son was sleeping in the same room, according to Malaga Hoy.

Local Police arrived at the scene and found that the 35-year-old Kazakh woman had taken refuge in a neighbour’s house. According to police sources, she was very nervous and scared. A statement was taken and the victim explained that she sought refuge in her bathroom and when her partner of three years began to knock violently on the door she called for help from neighbours.

The victim gave police officers the keys to her house where they found the alleged assailant. Following numerous knocks on the door from police, he eventually opened the door and spontaneously told officers that he had argued with his partner “out of jealousy”.

The man, 37 with British nationality, was arrested and transferred to a police station. Police discovered that this was not the first violent episode she had suffered at the hands of her partner, however, she had not reported him previously.

Authorities informed the victim of procedures to file a complaint against her partner for an alleged crime of domestic mistreatment.

