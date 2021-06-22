Malaga’s Cortijo De Acebedo Opens To Visitors For The First Time.

Malaga’s Cortijo de Acebedo in Mijas has opened up to visitors for the first time.

Three small groups of 15 people were able to visit the stunning archaeological site to mark the European Archaeology Days and join in with guided tours. The site includes a large Punic-Roman villa. It also includes materials which date back over 2,500 years.

The local government are committed to promoting this attraction to tourists, and it is unique in the area. The first visitors attended this archaeological site on Friday, June 18, for a free tour to witness the Historical Heritage of the area.

Both the Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the Councillor for Historical Heritage, Laura Moreno, were present at the event.

González commented that: “I am convinced that in a few years this site will become a great archaeological museum of reference in Andalusia.”

He also went on to highlight the importance of the historical excavations: “a tourist attraction for the municipality as we are talking about a unique area in the province not only for the structures and materials found but also for their conservation”.

Moreno commented on the local government commitment and said that: “Knowing and enhancing the value of our history is a clear commitment of this local government that must continue in future terms of office.

“We are talking about studies and excavations that are resulting in the discovery of remains of great value that are not found anywhere else in Spain and we must not only preserve them but also enhance their value and make them known to the general public”.

