Influencer Kate Hudson Pays Tribute As 2-year-old Daughter Dies On Father’s Day.

Influencer Kate Hudson has paid tribute after tragically her two-year-old daughter died on Father’s Day.

Young Eliza had been fighting a rare form of cancer called Rhabdoid Tumor. She had fought her way through chemotherapy, radiation and numerous surgeries but tragically she lost her battle on Father’s Day.

Kate and her fiancé Chance Moore took to social media to share their sorrow over the death of their little girl.

Kate said: “My sweet baby girl. I don’t know how we will go on without you. I know we promised you we would we brave, just like you.

“But we are broken. Even though we know you are no longer suffering or in pain or frustrated with what life had become.

“I thought that because we knew you were dying, that your death would not feel so sudden. But it did. I wasn’t ready to see what I saw.

“I woke up this morning, still half asleep, and reached for your hand. But you were not there. You left last night. In a van that took you away. I wanted to run after you.

“But I couldn’t. I have to accept this new reality…but I am not ready to let you go. I don’t think I ever will be ready to move on.

“I don’t know where your soul went when it left your little body.”

Kate added that: “I want to believe you are somewhere with my dad and my sister….and your sister…all loved ones you never met.

“I want to believe you are all together. Dancing in meadows or swinging on trees or walking alongside a beach somewhere with ocean salt water washing over your toes.

“I also want to believe your soul transferred into us, your Mamma and your Dadda. That you left your little body and gently latched onto our souls.

“That we are now intertwined for life. I want to believe you are still alive somewhere.”

