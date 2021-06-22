Indomitable MTB Registration Reopens with Final Places in Almeria.

The Indomitable MTB has reopened its registration with a few final places still up for grabs.

The event will take place in Almeria’s Berja on Sunday, June 27. The organisers of the 2nd edition of the Sierra de Gádor –“La Indomable MTB” Marathon – Indomitable MTB, now have a few final places up for grabs.

Due to the fact that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen a lessening of the number of cases recently and the fact that event organisers have been able to eliminate some of the restrictions placed on the event due to the pandemic, a few more places are up for grabs.

Hundreds of people had been added to the waiting list previously as the event is that popular.

The event will take place in two forms, a marathon distance which comes in at 105 kilometres and the half marathon distance, which is 47 kilometres, according to the event website.

According to the Berja town hall the event: “has two routes, the marathon is a great challenge of 105 kilometres that starts from the centre of Berja to the highest point of the Sierra de Gádor between Nuevo Mundo and Pico La Estrella.

“The race is organised by the Club Ciclista de Berja and the Sports Department of the Berja Town Hall with a strict preventive protocol against the Covid-19 which establishes a safe and uncrowded bib pick-up. All participants will receive a pack of three hygienic masks that they will have to wear at the start, refreshment stations and finish line.”

