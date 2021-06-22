Activities Of International LGTBI Pride Day In Nerja

The program of activities in commemoration of the International LGTBI Pride Day.

International LGTBI Pride Day is celebrated on June 28, and the activities were presented in the Plenary Hall this morning, June 22.

“Under the motto of tolerance, diversity and respect, together with the image of a multicoloured heart, we launch these activities with which the Town Council joins the celebration of this important day. We reaffirm our commitment to equal treatment and opportunities as a fundamental principle, regardless of sexual orientation,” said the councillor.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For her part, the Councillor for Equality, Gema Laguna, reports that “we have started activities with the image and the slogan installed on the informational billboards located in different areas of the municipality, with the aim of making citizens aware of equal rights, respect for freedom and sexual diversity”.

On June 27, the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre will host the film “Portrait of a woman on fire”, which will be screened at 7pm, and will have free access until the allowed capacity is reached. There will be two more sessions, on July 4 and 11, showing the films, “With love Simón” and “A fantastic woman”.

On the 28th, International LGTBI Pride Day, the Manifesto of support for the group will be read in the Plenary Hall, which has been prepared by the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), and was approved in the last plenary session, held on June 2. That same day, the rainbow flag will be placed on the facades of the Town Hall.

At 6pm, the Cultural Centre will hold the conference “Freedom to be”, given by the psychologist and sexologist, Borja Rodríguez, which will deal with the history of the LGTBI movement,” explained the councillor.

Laguna has ended by inviting the residents of the municipality to join in the celebration of this important day that commemorates the events that occurred in the 1969 Stonewall riots, which unleashed a sense of pride about the freedoms of identities and sexual orientations.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.