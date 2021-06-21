The elderly of Torrox will enjoy a “Healthy Summer”.

Torrox Town Hall continues to prioritise their senior citizens and have organised a “Healthy Summer” in collaboration with the councils of the Elderly, led by Sandra Extremera, and Health, led by Ana Pérez. A programme for over 60s that alternates sporting activities with educational discussions on nutrition and health. The event will take place in July, and anyone interested in attending must register by 30 June.

Specifically, there will be Aquafitness sessions, muscle strengthening exercises, flexibility, balance, senior aerobics and sessions on healthy eating, hydration and skin care.

Mayor Antonio Medina stated “Our elders have always been a focus for this government team, but especially since the outbreak began, we have turned to them, developing a Facebook page for them to stay active, not just through virtual activities, but also through communication with one another. However, as vaccination advances and the pandemic progresses, we are reintroducing some outdoor activities, as it is vital for people to interact in person, while remaining vigilant and adhering to preventive measures “‘.

These sessions will begin on 5 July and run from 9 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. at various locations within the municipality. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Torrox’s Plaza de la Almedina; Mondays and Wednesdays in Torrox Costa’s Ferrara sports area; and Fridays in El Morche’s Plaza de la Marina.

In addition to having a minimum age of 60 years, people must be registered in Torrox to be eligible for this initiative. Numerous registration stations have been established: the Tenencia de Alcalda de El Morche, the Edificio de Usos Multiples de Torrox Costa, and the Office de Concejala de Personas Mayores (Edificio Almedina, bajo K).

As reported by Axarquia Plus