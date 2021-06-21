Velez-Malaga will close its beaches on the Night of San Juan from 12.30am.



Jess Pérez Atencia, first deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga and councillor for Beaches, announced this Friday morning that the municipality of Vélez-beaches Málaga’s will be closed from 12.30am on June 24, the night of San Juan.

Pérez Atencia indicated that “again this year, despite the apparent improvement in the data of contagion provided by all pandemic indicators, we must be cautious and responsible.”

That is why, according to Pérez Atencia, “we inform you that this town hall will publish a proclamation where, on the eve of San Juan, the night of June 23 to 24, all residents of the municipality of Vélez-Málaga will be informed that, because of the health alert situation, the traditional party of the night of San Juan will not be held on the beaches of Vélez-Málaga.”

According to the councillor, “the current Order of the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Regional Government of May 7, 2021 recommends that parties, festivals, pilgrimages and other popular or traditional festive activities should not be held, in order to avoid crowds. For this reason, no moragas or bonfires will be authorised on the beaches of our municipality.”

For this reason, he continues, “no meetings or parties may be held on the beaches that violate the current regulations, under penalty of the appropriate sanctions. Nor will the installation of tents or other elements that facilitate the grouping of citizens be allowed.

Pérez Atencia remarked that “on the night of June 23 to June 24, access to the beach will only be allowed for the traditional washing of faces, which can only be done before 00.30am on June 24, at which time the beach will be closed to public use until 8.00am. From the City Council we appeal to the responsibility of all, to avoid resurgences in the pandemic of Covid-19, being fundamental for it the citizen collaboration.”

Finally, the councillor pointed out that “we all look forward to the night of San Juan in 2022, when it is hoped that we can once again enjoy this wonderful traditional festival of our coastline with our family and friends.”

As repoted by Axarquia Plus