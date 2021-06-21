Man Was Found Hiding In Cave For Three Months

The Guardia Civil had been searching for a man for three months who was later found living in a cave.

THE Guardia Civil had been searching for a man for three months who was later found living in a cave. Starting in March 2021, the Guardia Civil started looking for Francisco Ventura Macarro Cosmos, known as a ‘carpenter’ due to the workshop he had on Calle San Benito, 13.

Cosmos, 51, travelled often and was separated, so his family did not worry about him during the first few days of his disappearance. After not returning home for the weekend, his concerned family filed a missing persons notice.

On March 31, the Guardia Civil coordinated a search in which 60 people joined them, including members of the corps, the civil protection, Cosmos’ family and local residents. However, the search did not yield any results, 20 Minutos reports.

The Guardia Civil then kept all hypothesis open as investigations continued into whether Cosmos had voluntarily or involuntary disappeared. Three months later, the Guardia Civil located the man on the ‘El Potril’ farm between the towns of Barcarrota and Zahinos and discovered he had been hiding in a cave the whole time.

Cosmos had spent the last three months in the cave and, according to what he told officers, he had gone there voluntarily and was not aware of the searches that had been carried out to find his whereabouts.

He was found to be in perfect health, however, officers did take him to the municipality’s medical centre to be examined by a doctor.

