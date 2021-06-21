Man Sold Hashish Disguised As Sweets To Children

OFFICERS of the National Police have arrested a man in Malaga for drug trafficking and selling hashish to young people and students.

Officers of the National Police have arrested a man in Malaga for drug trafficking and selling hashish to young people and students. An operation was carried out within the framework for coexistence and improvement of security in educational centres and their surroundings that resulted in the 64-year-old man’s arrest.

The perpetrator specialised in selling small packets of hashish for the price of one euro, making it more accessible to minors, who were his main buyers. He would also wrap the drugs in sweet wrappers and dubbed them “caramelitos” or “joint to euro”.

Investigations began when officers of the National Police detected a large number of young people and minors going to a home in Portada Alta. The home was located and the resident was identified, verifying that it was the person who had been selling narcotics, according to Malaga Hoy.

The officers carried out an operation in which several people were arrested, all of them young and some minors, who were seen leaving the home and a search of the house was then carried out with the authorisation of the Investigating Court of the Guardia. The search found 50 grams of hashish in single doses, 22 euros in cash and various documents.

