Man Arrested in Malaga for Selling Hashish to Young People for Only €1

OFFICERS of the National Police have carried out an operation in Malaga framed within the Master Plan for the improvement of security in schools and their surroundings, in which they have arrested a 64-year-old man of Spanish nationality, for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking crime and have also dismantled a point of sale dedicated to the distribution of hashish to young people and students.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the investigated would have specialised in selling the doses of hashish for €1 to make it more accessible to minors, who were his main clientele. In addition, they were wrapped in the form of sweets, hence the name that he had given ‘caramelitos’. The investigation began when National Police officers detected a constant flow of traffic of young people and minors, to a home in Portada Alta. Once the house was located and its resident identified, they verified that it was a person who had been involved in the sale of narcotics.

After the appropriate procedures, the officers made several drug arrests of people, all of them young people and some even minors, who left the home in question and, later, with authorisation from the Investigating Court of the Guard, they carried out a search in the home of the investigated person where officers located and intervened 50 grams of hashish in single doses, €22 in cash and various documentation. The investigated specialised in the sale of ‘a joint for a euro’ or ‘caramelito’ and in this way made the drug more accessible to young people as they had little purchasing power. The arrested man has already been made available to the judicial authority.

