Britain is set to become a science superpower under new plans revealed today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister's ambitions for science and research will be driven forward by new ministerial council and Office for Science and Technology Strategy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled plans on June 21 to ensure the UK’s world-leading science and ideas turn into solutions for public good, as part of ambitions to become a global science superpower.

A new National Science and Technology Council will be established and chaired by the Prime Minister. It will provide strategic direction on the use of science and technology as the tools to tackle great societal challenges, level up across the country and boost prosperity around the world.

Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance will head up a new Office for Science and Technology Strategy, based in the Cabinet Office, and take up the role of the new National Technology Adviser, in addition to his current role as the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser and head of the Government Office for Science.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “From discovery to delivery, our vaccination programme has proven what the UK can achieve at scale and at speed.

“With the right direction, pace and backing, we can breathe life into many more scientific and technological breakthroughs that transform the lives of people across the UK and the world.

“That’s why I’m establishing a new ministerial council and office at the centre of government, so we can realise the limitless possibilities that research and technology has to offer and cement the UK’s place as a global science superpower,” he added.

Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said, “The new Office for Science and Technology Strategy will put science and technology right at the heart of policy-making and strengthen the way we work across government to reinforce the position of the UK as a science superpower. I look forward to working with the National Science and Technology Council to help identify cutting-edge research and technologies that will deliver strategic advantage for the UK.”

The Office will support the ministerial council and the National Technology Adviser to drive forward the strategy of Whitehall’s science and technology priorities from the centre and identify what is needed to secure and protect the capability in science and technology required in the UK to deliver the government’s ambitions.

One of the first tasks of the Office for Science and Technology Strategy will be to review the technology bets the UK should back and prioritise for strategic advantage.

