Number of Hospitalized Covid Patients Rises in Malaga

THE number of hospitalized covid patients has risen in Malaga. Meanwhile, the effects of the vaccination process are still being noticed in Andalucia, and more specifically in Malaga. Although on a sustained basis, the data remains stable without actually controlling the pandemic.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the healthcare pressure has been decreasing for many days in a slight but constant way, and this Sunday, June 20, when six weeks have passed since the state of alarm was lifted, the statistics show that in Malaga there are currently 87 covid patients admitted to hospital, an increase of four more in the last 24 hours. Of these, ten patients are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Units, one more than this past Saturday, June 19.

The Ministry of Health and Families updates the data in Andalucia and confirms that there are 570 confirmed patients with Covid-19 admitted to hospitals. As for the infections, deceased and recoveries, as usual, for weeks, Health does not release any information this Sunday, June 20. The incidence rate is not updated on weekends either.

In Malaga, 15.26% of the entire autonomous community are hospitalized. The worst data is recorded in the capital of Sevilla with 153 admitted and 46 patients in the ICU, which translates into 26.84% of the total hospitalized Andalucians. This is followed by Cordoba with 83, Granada with 78 and Jaen with 70. Almeria has the lowest number of admitted patients at 12, in the province.