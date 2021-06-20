Canary Islands Diocese Removes Father Báez From His Parish Priest Functions

CANARY ISLANDS Diocese Has Removed Father Báez From His Functions As Parish Priest



José Mazuelos Pérez, the Bishop of the Diocese of the Canary Islands, has taken the precautionary measures to remove the priest Francisco Báez from his functions in the Iglesia Ntra. Sra. De las Nieves, on the island of Gran Canaria, and he has submitted his resignation as parish priest.

In a statement, the Diocese has explained that the previous investigation into the priest’s statements on the case of the girls from Tenerife and their mother has thus been closed.

This Decree takes a first precautionary measure to remove Báez from his office as Parish Priest of Our Lady of the Snow, in Lomo Magullo, and also to remove him from being in charge of the attached places of worship: San Francisco de Asís, in Cazadores and San José in Las Breñas.

Meanwhile, the second precautionary measure is the prohibition of Francisco Báez publicly participating in the Holy Eucharist, and the third is not to do, in his capacity as a priest, demonstrations or statements in the media, or through social networks, according to 101tv.es.

All these measures were formally notified last Wednesday to the priest, who after signing the corresponding act by which he was considered notified, submitted in writing to the Bishop his resignation from the office of parish priest, which was accepted.

Finally, the Bishopric explained that at this time, a canonical judicial process is open to Fernando Báez and is pending the appointment of a parish priest or administrator, the Episcopal Vicar of the southern area of Gran Canaria, Antonio Juan Lopez.

