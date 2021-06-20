Brits With Both Jabs May Not Have to Quarantine, Says Top Covid Advisor

Public Health England’s Top Covid Advisor has said people with both jabs may not have to quarantine after their holidays abroad or international travel.

Dr Susan Hopkins, a top Covid-19 advisor at Public Health England, said a decision would be reached soon after there was scientific evidence to prove that a daily lateral flow test was as effective as 10 days quarantine.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, she said, “Then we have an evidence base to derive government policy.

“I’m not sure when, but a time in the future I can imagine a situation where we will have alternatives to isolation for people who have two doses of vaccine,” she added.

She also defended the extension of restrictions that had been due to lift on June 21.

“The extra time to vaccinate more people, get two doses of vaccination in as many people as possible, will hopefully mean that what we’re seeing with this wave won’t look the same as the previous waves that we’ve seen in this country,” the Covid advisor said.

According to world trade body the International Air Transport Association, 860,000 jobs in UK aviation travel and tourism have been lost or are on furlough and are at risk of being lost because of restrictions on international travel.

