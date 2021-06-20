Andalucia Allocates €350,000 to launch the Digital Green Certificate.

The Andalucian Government has allocated 350,000 euros towards the development of the Digital Green Certificate (CVD), the so-called Covid passport, an instrument promoted by the European Commission to promote the unrestricted mobility of community citizens in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional executive has agreed on an emergency contract for the development of this application, for which it has selected the services of two companies: Deloitte Consulting and IN2 Ingeniería de la Información.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The multinational consultancy has been granted an amount of €187,308 for a number of operations, these include:

The integration in the Andalucian Health App of the European vaccination passport (Digital Green Certificate)

The evolution of the Andalucian Health App for the issuance of the InmuCovid certificate

The incorporation of the Andalucian recovery certificate

The improvement of the accessibility of the Andalucian Health App to obtain the certificates through Huawei terminals.

The contract granted to IN2 Ingeniería de la Información, for an amount of €162,382, is for the collection, from private laboratories, of all the data necessary for the issuance of a certificate of diagnostic tests.

The Covid passport, designed by the European Union, is made up of three certificates that are issued in QR code format: the vaccination certificate, of any person to whom a dose has been administered; the recovery certificate, for all people who have passed the coronavirus from the 11th day after the positive diagnosis and valid for six months; and the certificate of diagnostic tests, for all people with a negative test for Covid-19 infection, which is valid for 48 or 72 hours from its completion.

The digital document will be valid in all EU member states and its use is regulated by a law that entered into force on June 7.

The Andalucian Health Ministry has stated that, in regards to the Covid passport, the Spanish Ministry of Health is responsible for it’s [Covid passport] coordination while each Autonomous Community is responsible for the issuance, sealing and delivery of the Digital Green Certificate to the citizen.

The Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, assured on June 9 during an appearance before the Plenary of the Parliament of Andalusia, in which he reported on the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council, that 50,431 Covid digital certificates had been downloaded in Andalusia in just over 24 hours.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced on June 7, that Andalucians would be the first Europeans to be able to download the digital vaccination certificate and that 50,000 Covid digital certificates have been downloaded so far.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.