All Over 80’s are Now Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus in Spain

ALL over 80’s are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in Spain. Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, has announced that “100% of people over 80 years of age are already immunized.” She made this announcement on her Twitter profile, where she celebrated that Spain is “the first in Europe to achieve this, thanks to the strength of the National Health System and the efforts of our healthcare professionals.”

As reported by La Sexta, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health has defended that the “vaccination strategy” against the coronavirus is its “roadmap to normality”. The President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, announced this Saturday, June 19, that ESO and Baccalaureate students may be vaccinated two weeks before the start of the next term if authorized by the European Medicines Agency. “If the authorizations provided for by the European Medicines Agency are fulfilled, we could begin the vaccination of ESO and Baccalaureate students two weeks before the beginning of the academic year,” he stated during a tribute to the educational community for their efforts during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, vaccination against the coronavirus in Spain continues to advance at a good pace. About 30% of the population is already immunized and almost 50% have received a first dose, which accounts for more than 22.5 million people. In addition, just two weeks after the vaccination process began with the group between 40 and 49 years old, 44% have already been administered at least one dose.

And in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla those who are between 35 and 39 years old can already make an appointment to get vaccinated, while in Andalucia only those who are 39 years old can do it from Tuesday, June 22, and in Castilla-La Mancha, they will start calling to the entire 30 to 39 age group as of Monday, June 21.