Salud Andalucia App Has Over 320,000 Users In First Year Of Operation

The Salud Andalucia mobile app already has more than 320,000 users, after an exponential growth since March 2021. Andalucians who have the Health Andalucia application on their mobile devices already have access to the European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate, with information on vaccination, recovery and PCR tests or antigen tests, which will allow them to travel safely through the countries that comprise it.

Salud Andalucia was launched a year ago by the Ministry of Health and Families with the aim of centralising all the institutional mobile applications of Andalucian public health, being one of the technological tools that has managed to improve citizen care including more and more services.

Users can access the apps approved by the Public Health System of Andalucia such as Salud Responde, Dona Sangre, My Prescription, Vaccines or Covid Radar, to which is added access to information of interest and related news with health and different types of notifications.

Among the information of interest that its users can access, it is worth highlighting the updated information on vaccination against Covid-19, the Covid Map or the news that the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) publishes about the virus. It also offers the “intelligent self-assessment” of the coronavirus.

The app gives access to ClicSalud + where citizens can obtain their digital health medical history. In addition, if you activate your contact in the app preferences, you will receive confirmation notifications of telephone appointments, PCR test results or negative antigen tests, and some more that will be incorporated into the app itself in the future. Currently, a total of 26,083,475 notifications of telephone appointments and 5,553,583 negative results of PCR and antigen test have been issued through an SMS message or as a notification to the Salud Andalucia app.

Those interested can download the app on the play store.

