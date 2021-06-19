Royal British Legion Forced To Stop Selling Poppies In The EU Due To Brexit.

The Royal British Legion will no longer sell poppies in the European Union due to red tape following Brexit, according to a report from the i newspaper.

The charity, which provides support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, is said to have sent an email to supporters stating it will “need to cease sales to customers in countries in the EU” for the foreseeable future until legislation surrounding Brexit is reviewed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The i newspaper reported that the Royal British Legion just could not justify the expense, including customs charges, to send poppies overseas following Britain’s departure from the EU’s customs union on January 1.

Poppies are worn in October and November for Armistice Day, and the charity sells them to raise money for members of the armed forces, veterans and their families. The many different branches of the legion across Spain run year-round events to raise money for the charity.

The Legion also sells a range of poppy jewellery, clothing and accessories through its online Poppy Shop. The i said it has seen a copy of the email sent to supporters.

A Government spokeswoman told PA: “We are focused on supporting UK organisations as they adjust to our new trading relationship with the EU.

History of the Royal British Legion

The British Legion was formed on 15 May 1921, bringing together four national organisations of ex-Servicemen that had established themselves after the First World War:

The National Association of Discharged Sailors and Soldiers

The British National Federation of Discharged and Demobilized Sailors and Soldiers

The Comrades of The Great War

The Officers’ Association

The amalgamation of these diverse bodies can be attributed largely to two men: Field Marshal Earl Haig and Tom Lister of The Federation of Discharged and Demobilized Sailors and Soldiers. Lord Haig served as the President of The Royal British Legion until his death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.