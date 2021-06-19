Rescued After Falling Into a Ten Metre Deep Well In Almonte

A man has been rescued by firefighters after falling into a ten-meter deep well in Almonte.

A man has been rescued by firefighters after falling into a ten-meter deep well in Almonte, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board.

The event occurred this morning, June 19, minutes before 10am, when Emergency 112 received a warning for a male who fell into a well about ten meters deep when he was cleaning it. The accident occurred in the Los Olivarejos area, near the A-483, in Almonte.

Quickly, from the 112 centre, the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Huelva, the Civil Guard and the health services of the Junta de Andalucia were alerted.

The man was rescued by firefighters and later treated for an open fracture in his left leg. The Civil Guard has confirmed that the wounded man has been evacuated to the Infanta Elena Hospital.

The news comes as Guardia Civil officers in Valencia have found the body of Wafaa Sabbah, a young woman who went missing from Pobla Llarga in 2019, after arresting a man on Wednesday, who then confessed to her murder this morning, Thursday June 17, and subsequently led the officers – accompanied by a judge – to the location of her body, hidden down a well, on a farm belonging to the family of the detainee.

Without the presence of forensic officers, it was not possible to confirm 100 per cent that it was the body of the missing Valencian woman, but police have said everything indicated it is Wafaa Sabbah.

