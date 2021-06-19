NHS App Gains 2.7 Million Users

THE NHS app has an extra 2.7 million users since the new version of the application now allows people to prove whether or not they have been vaccinated.

The app, which is different from the NHS Covid-19 app, started allowing users to prove that they had received the vaccination from May 17. This means users can travel internationally, attend sporting events such as Euro 2020 matches.

Nearly 5 million distinct users have logged into the app between May 17 and 14 June. A total of six million users have now been reached in total, according to the Department of Health and Social Care, The Guardian reports.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Technology undoubtedly plays a huge role in how we deliver healthcare now and in the future and it is great to see so many people downloading, using and benefiting from the NHS app.

“It is vital we embrace the momentum we have built-in using technology and innovation in the health and care sector over the last year as we look beyond the pandemic to improve treatment, care and the experiences of patients.”

A hugely positive result of the surge in downloads is that it has also led to an increase in people registering their preference for organ donation. Over 51,000 people were added to records, this is more than five times the amount recorded in April.

Matthew Gould, the chief executive of the NHS’s digital innovation unit NHSX, said: “The Covid-19 status service was stood up in weeks, by a team working flat out to deliver on time an important service for users.

“It has been good to see it used to open up sporting events, facilitate travel, and encourage the use of NHS services online.”

