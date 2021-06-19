Migrant Shipwreck Off Canary Islands, Fourth Body Found

A FOURTH body has been found today, June 19, in a shipwreck after migrants were trying to reach the Canary Islands.

Yesterday, June 18, it was reported that at least three migrants – two women and a man – had died in a shipwreck on Thursday as they were trying to reach the Canary Islands, Spain. A fourth body has sadly been found today, ANSA Med reports.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night near the coast of the island of Lanzarote.

Rescuers have been searching for more missing passengers, at least five, including a minor.

A total of 41 passengers were rescued, including women and minors, and 12 of them have been hospitalised for various medical conditions – four of which are children.

Some residents of Lanzarote were first on the scene to help rescue the migrants.

Two more boats were found during the night on Thursday, June 17, with migrants on board. The Canary Islands emergency services have estimated that the boats were carrying at least 110 people.

