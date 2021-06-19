Limitation of Flights from Brazil and South Africa Extended until July 6

THE Government has extended the limitation of direct flights between Brazil and the Republic of South Africa and Spanish airports until July 6 due to the “impact of indigenous” variants, which are “of special concern.” Through an order published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the Executive has decided to extend the measure that expired on June 22, and that the Government has been extending since it was originally approved last February.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, as provided in the agreements, flights to Spain may only be made from Brazil and South Africa that are occupied by Spanish or Andorran citizens, as well as residents in both countries or passengers in international transit to a non-Schengen country with a stopover of less than 24 hours without leaving the transit area of ​​the Spanish airport. However, these restrictions do not affect the aeronautical personnel required to carry out air transport activities.

In addition, other exemptions are contemplated relating to flights of State aircraft, search and rescue services (SAR), flights with a stopover in Spanish territory for non-commercial purposes and whose final destination is another country, exclusive cargo flights, ferry and humanitarian, medical or emergency. In any case, depending on the evolution of the situation and the pandemic and especially on the decisions that may be adopted in a coordinated manner in the European Union, the Ministry of Health may generally lift these limitations before the end of the said term.

