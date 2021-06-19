Germany Removes Parts Of Spain, France, Greece, Switzerland From Its List Of Coronavirus Risk Areas

Germany has removed parts of Spain, France, Greece, Switzerland from it’s list of coronavirus risk areas.

Travellers now entering Germany from popular holiday destinations such as France, Switzerland, Greece, and certain parts of Spain, will no longer have to quarantine or show a negative COVID test, according to a report from DW.

Germany has removed France, Greece, Switzerland and parts of Spain from its list of coronavirus risk areas. The change comes into force from Sunday, June 20, and means people arriving from these places will no longer be required to present a negative test or quarantine for 10 days.

Countries such as Greece and Spain, which rely heavily on tourism, have seen their economies suffer as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions. Just recently, there has been an influx of German tourists to Spain with thousands entering the country through Malaga airport, in Spain’s Andalucia.

The relaxed rules will only apply to those travelling by land though as anyone arriving by plane will still have to present a negative test result, proof of vaccination, or proof of recovery from the virus before their departure.

In Spain, Catalonia with its coastal city Barcelona, as well as the Costa Brava and Madrid will no longer be classed as risk areas from Sunday, the news comes as a welcome boost to Spain’s tourist sector.

A number of other places were also removed from the travel risk list, including Belgium, southern Denmark, Estonia, Jordan, Lithuania, three provinces in the Netherlands, Norway, the Palestinian Territories, several regions in Slovenia and St. Lucia.

