Footballers get behind ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign

Home nation games on ITV will feature special break bumpers supporting ITV’s landmark mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking.

Home nation games on ITV, kicked off with England v Scotland yesterday, June 18, will feature special break bumpers supporting ITV’s landmark mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking.

Launching at the end of Men’s Health Week, the bumpers feature the England, Scotland and Wales squads who are participating in the Euros, encouraging their home nations to get talking.

The bumpers, filmed by ITV Sport and edited by ITV Creative, are the latest initiative in ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign, supported by Mind and YoungMinds, which encourages the nation to boost their mental wellbeing by connecting with others.

The 2021 campaign, ‘The better we talk, the better we feel’ which was launched by Ant and Dec in Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, encouraged 3.5 million people to start a conversation or have a better quality of conversation.

Susie Braun, Head of Strategy and Communications, Social Purpose at ITV, said “Watching the football brings us together and gives us a chance to connect, which we know is so important for our mental wellbeing. It’s fantastic to see Britain’s best footballers getting behind this campaign and spreading the Britain Get Talking message.”

