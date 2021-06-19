Enjoying Vera’s past

Enjoying Vera's past
FAMILY VISITS: Opportunity to visit the original Vera Photo credit: Vera town hall

THE most important archaeological excavations yet carried out at Vera’s Cerro del Santo Espiritu site commenced last May.

Nineteen archaeologists from Granada University led by mediaeval archaeology expert Moises Alonso Valladares are working there until  July.

Their discoveries will, they hope, enable them to learn more about the lives of the inhabitants of Bayra, and the consequences of the catastrophic 1581 earthquake that completely destroyed the original Vera that was located on the Cerra del Espiritu Santo tor.

Parallel to the excavations, Vera town hall has organised free activities at the site, introducing the local population to the archaeological project

These have included workshops for Vera’s youngest residents, explaining the archaeologists’ work, as well as a conducted tour of the excavations.

“We hope these activities will introduce Vera residents to their heritage so they can see first-hand what the archaeologists are doing at the Cerro and at the same time enjoy the history of their municipality,” said the town hall’s Culture councillor Maria Manuela Caparros.


